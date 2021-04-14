Watch
Apple Tart In A Hurry

Sallie Swor show us a simple dessert recipe
Posted at 11:57 AM, Apr 14, 2021
Cookbook author and blogger Sallie Swor showed how to make a quick and easy Apple Tart. (see recipe below) For more of Sallie’s recipes and cookbook information, visit her blog, www.thedeerone.com.

APPLE TART IN A HURRY

Ingredients:

1 roll of puff pastry thawed

3 apples (Granny Smith or favorite variety) cored and sliced

2 Tbsp butter

¼ cup sugar

½ cup jam (I like apricot)

Optional: Tbsp brandy or rum

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Roll out puff pastry dough on prepared sheet and top with apples layered in slices.

Dot with butter and sprinkle with sugar.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes until pastry begins to brown.

Melt jam in a small sauce pan with brandy or rum if desired and brush over hot apples.

*Serve alone or with whipped cream or ice cream

