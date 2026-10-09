Are you looking for free events this weekend? Check these out!

Are you looking for some fun this weekend, but are not trying to break the bank? Look no further because we have some fun and free events for you to check out!

Farm Day at Bells Bend Park: October 10th, 9:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Middle Tennessee Iris Society Meeting: October 10th, 2:00 p.m.

Address: UT Extension Building

5201 Marchant Drive, Nashville, TN

More information: https://www.middletnirissociety.org/

Second Sunday Groove: October 11th, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

RSVP here: https://www.cgbrewing.com/event-details/second-sunday-groove-2026-10-11-16-00

Free Legal Clinic: October 10th, 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

More information: https://las.org/event/mchugh-clinic-in-edgehill-2/2026-10-10/

