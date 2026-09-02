Army Specialist Mathew Dahl Receives Mortgage-Free Home in Pleasant View

A heartwarming ceremony took place in Pleasant View as U.S. Army Specialist Mathew Dahl and his family received the keys to a brand-new, mortgage-free home.

This gift recognizes Dahl’s service and is meant to support his continued rehabilitation, thanks to a partnership between Freedom Alliance, U.S. Bank, and Ole South Homes.

Dahl was severely wounded in 2011 by an improvised explosive device while serving overseas, resulting in a traumatic brain injury, shrapnel wounds, and other lasting injuries. Despite these challenges, he returned to his unit, completed his deployment, and earned the Purple Heart and Combat Action Badge for his sacrifice and commitment.

This gift marks a new chapter for Dahl’s family, offering hope and stability for their future.