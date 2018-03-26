Auditions for "Path to Fame" Talent Competition

Auditions for the Path to Fame Talent Competition will be held in three cities including Nashville - and twelve semi-finalists will be selected to advance to the final competition in Pigeon Forge on Saturday, June 16. Auditions will be held in Nashville at Skyville Live (2602 Westwood Ave, Nashville TN 37204) on Saturday, April 21 from 9am–1pm. Onsite registration and check-in will open at 8:30am. Registration will be available online in advance at www.PFFame.com. For ages 14 and up, individuals and groups up to 5 people can audition in the eligible talent categories which include vocal performance, acoustic instrumental performance, comedian/improv performance or specialty act such as jugglers and magicians. No dance, gymnast, acrobat or animal acts are permitted.