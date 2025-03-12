Author, Bree Burks, Unveils Her Debut Book 'Delight In Your Hue: The Creator Painted You'"

Author, Bree Burks, has achieved a major milestone by releasing her very first book! She joined us with a look inside of "Delight In Your Hue: The Creator Painted You"! She joined us with an inside look at her newest creation.

Meet Bo, a blue fish who is not exactly the adventurous type. After being swept out of bed one night and meeting fish of different colors for the first time, Bo has lots of unanswered questions.

Questions like: Why don’t we all look the same? But once he meets the colorful Creator, he learns about the purpose and power behind our unique hues. Now, he longs to spend more time with fish of every color. So much so that he makes a brave choice to start something new.

If you’re working to raise a child that values justice in this world, then this book is for you! It's a great resource for early conversations about race with a focus on personal pride AND a call to action to build more loving, diverse communities. And the best part: your child will want to read Bo’s story over and over again—instilling core messages to see and celebrate every skin color—laying a foundation to DELIGHT in a world filled with friends of EVERY HUE!

