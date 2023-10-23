Author Dan Moore shares tips to influence your attitude

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dan will be signing copies of 'Control Influence Accept for Now' at Landmark Booksellers, 114 East Main St. in Franklin on Wednesday, November 1 at 6pm and at the Vanderbilt Bookstore, 2501 West End Ave., 2nd Floor on Saturday, November 11 at 2pm. For more information visit www.ciafn.com. “Control Influence Accept (For Now)” is available anywhere books are sold.
Posted at 11:58 AM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 12:58:21-04
