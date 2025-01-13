Author Pamela Lamp tells us how to find our next new thing!

Pamela Lamp is a Nashville author with a new book that can help others figure out what to do next in life. Lamp says she wrote, Do the Next New Thing, because so many of us have life changes—kids are grown and gone, divorce, relocation, retirement, death, health issues—we ponder what’s next and try to determine a direction for our lives. We’re often stuck—wanting to do something but not knowing what that something is. Like a conversation with a good friend, Do the Next New Thing is full of observations of what might just happen when you take a step back, embrace uncertainty, and let go of control. https://sixtyandme.com/author/pamela-lamp/

