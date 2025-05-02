Award-Winning Gospel Artist, CeCe Winans, Talks Generations Women's Conference

Award-winning gospel artist, CeCe Winans, is a household name for many with the success of her music career and beyond.

With her upcoming Generations Live! Women's Conference returning for its 4th year to Nashville, she joined us to talk more about what attendees can expect from powerhouse speakers and performers.

Along with her conference, CeCe talks more about her new music releases, encouraging words for those needing a boost in their faith, and how her grandkids are keeping her on her toes!

Generations Live! 25’ Women’s Conference, set to take place May 9-10, 2025, at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville, TN.

About CeCe Winans

CeCe Winans, the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist is firmly established as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in modern music history. Her illustrious career is marked by an impressive

17 GRAMMY Awards, 31 Dove Awards, and 16 Stellar Awards. She has been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame. Additionally, she has been honored as a Trailblazer of Soul by BMI and has received multiple NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards, and Essence Awards. CeCe’s first live recording, Believe For It (PureSprings Gospel/Fair Trade Services, LLC), exceeded all expectations, amassing over one billion U.S. streams. In 2023 alone, her entire catalog garnered over two billion impressions on YouTube. Her current album, More Than This, features the award-winning single “That’s My King,” already hailed as a Winans classic and “Come Jesus Come” is being touted as the next anthem that’s here to stay. The highly anticipated More Than This Tour is underway with most dates nearly sold out. Beyond music, CeCe and her husband, Alvin Love, are the founders of Nashville Life Church in Nashville, TN.

About Generations Live! Women’s Conference

Founded and hosted by Grammy-winning artist CeCe Winans, Generations Live! is a premier women’s conference dedicated to fostering intergenerational connections, spiritual growth, and personal empowerment. Through powerful speakers, inspiring worship, and meaningful dialogue, the conference aims to leave a lasting impact on women by encouraging them to share wisdom, faith, and life experiences with the next generation.

