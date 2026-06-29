B.F. Myers: Family and community are at the heart of B.F. Myers, with ownership spanning multiple generations

Family and community are at the heart of B.F. Myers, with ownership spanning multiple generations. Having served generations of families, the business was recently recognized by the state as one of Tennessee’s oldest establishments.Visit B.F. Myers in Goodlettsville or Franklin to see what’s new for your home!

For more information: B.F. Myers Furniture & Mattress Store | Nashville & Greater TN Areas

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