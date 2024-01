After the devastating 2020 tornadoes, a local church in East Nashville was re purposed and now the home of "Bad Idea" a new wine bar!

Alex the owner has curated a wine list with unique options and a menu with Laotian inspirations.

For reservations visit https://www.exploretock.com/bad-idea-nashville/ Bad Idea is open from 5:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. 7 days a week.

Follow them on Instagram here https://www.instagram.com/badideanashville/