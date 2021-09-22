Pat Martin from Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint made BBQ Nachos. Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint has touched down at Nissan Stadium with a new outpost anchoring the North End Zone. The famed BBQ spot makes its home in a stand-alone building next to Gate 2. For more information or a list of all the Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint locations, visit https://www.martinsbbqjoint.com/.

Ingredients

Your favorite corn tortilla chip

Yellow Melting Cheese, cubed Fresh-Smoked Serrano Peppers, chopped Whole Milk

Pulled Pork

Sweet & Tangy Coleslaw

Martin’s Jack’s Creek BBQ Sauce

Jalapeños

Sour Cream

Cilantro

Lime Wedges

Prep

Get your pulled pork ready, our go-to is an 18-hour smoked pork shoulder we pull by hand straight off the pit. Make your homemade queso by heating and blending the yellow melting cheese, fresh-smoked serrano peppers, and whole milk until it runs smooth. Place a mound of your favorite corn tortilla chips on a platter (at Martin’s, we fry our chips fresh to order).

Build

Drizzle a generous amount of the queso over the chips, one layer at a time. Follow by distributing the pulled pork healthily and evenly all over the queso and chips. Add a sprinkling of sweet and tangy coleslaw. Top with Martin’s signature Jack’s Creek BBQ Sauce, jalapeños, sour cream, cilantro, and lime wedges. To finish, squeeze the lime wedges all over the nachos. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: Save yourself the time and kitchen mess and stop by Martin’s for the pulled pork, or let us just make you a portion and be done with it! These BBQ Nachos are available at Martin Bar-B-Que Joint’s Nissan Stadium outpost, and all Martin’s locations. Visit martinsbbqjoint.com.