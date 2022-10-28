Be Your Best: UnitedHealthcare

The United Health Foundation recently released America’s Health Rankings 2022 Health of Women and Children Report, which highlights improvements, challenges and disparities in the health and well-being of women and children across all 50 states. Tennessee ranked 40th this year. In today’s Be Your Best, Dr. Nicole Brady, Clinical Leadership and Accountability, Senior Medical Director for UnitedHealthcare talked about those findings. Go to https://www.americashealthrankings.org/ to learn more about the report. This Segment Paid For By: UnitedHealthcare.