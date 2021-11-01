Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Beautiful Braids

items.[0].videoTitle
We check out the mobile team from Braid Babes
Posted at 11:41 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 12:41:57-04

Hope Germany from Braid Babes showed easy, no-fuss braided hairstyles that you can wear for casual or glamorous occasions. For more information or to book an appointment, visit https://www.braidbabes.com/book-nash. Follow @braidbabes_official and @braidbabes_nashville on Instagram.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018