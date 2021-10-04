Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Behind-the-Scenes with Nashville Ballet's Peter Pan

items.[0].videoTitle
Nashville Ballet Flies High With Production of Peter Pan
Posted at 12:05 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 13:05:54-04

Nashville Ballet dancer Lily Saito talked about her role and some of the behind-the-scenes mechanics used in Nashville Ballet’s new production of Peter Pan. Paul Vasterling’s Peter Pan will be at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center Friday, October 8 through Sunday, October 10. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at www.nashvilleballet.com. Physically distanced seating is available to purchase through the Nashville Ballet Box Office at (615) 297-2966 x710. To learn more about TPAC’s health and safety protocols, visit www.tpac.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018