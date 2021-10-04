Behind-the-Scenes with Nashville Ballet's Peter Pan

Nashville Ballet dancer Lily Saito talked about her role and some of the behind-the-scenes mechanics used in Nashville Ballet’s new production of Peter Pan. Paul Vasterling’s Peter Pan will be at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center Friday, October 8 through Sunday, October 10. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at www.nashvilleballet.com. Physically distanced seating is available to purchase through the Nashville Ballet Box Office at (615) 297-2966 x710. To learn more about TPAC’s health and safety protocols, visit www.tpac.org.