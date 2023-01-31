Bellator MMA Debuts on CBS

BELLATOR MMA World Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader talked about his preparation for the title fight against legendary MMA fighter Fedor Emelianenko. BELLATOR MMA’s groundbreaking CBS debut event is on Saturday, February 4. BELLATOR 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2 Main Card will air on NewsChannel5 at 8pm and Paramount+ while the preliminary portion of the event will air on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and Pluto TV beginning at 5pm. For more information, go to https://www.bellator.com/event/307.