Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Belmont Men's Basketball Gets Ready for Homecoming This Saturday

We chat with the coach and a player from the Belmont Bruins Men's Basketball team.
Posted at 11:32 AM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 12:32:17-05

It's homecoming weekend at Belmont and the men's basketball team is gearing up for a nationally televised game. The game is Saturday at 5pm at Curb Event Center on Campus. For tickets: https://belmont.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventInfo?ticketCode=GS%3ABU%3AA24%3AMBB13%3A&linkID=twbu&shopperContext=&pc=&caller=&appCode=&groupCode=MSG&cgc=&dataAccId=154&locale=en_US&siteId=ev_twbu

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018