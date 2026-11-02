Ben Hollingsworth heads to Nashville as a part of Meet Cute Con!

Want to meet some of your favorite celebrities from Virgin River, One Tree Hill and more? Now is your chance! Meet Cute Con is happening November 6th and 7th in Nashville at the Loveless Barn.

"Inspired by the warmth, romance, humor, and community of beloved small town television, Meet Cute Con is an intimate fan experience designed to bring fans and talent together through unforgettable moments and genuine connection," their website said.

Who is all going to be there? Click here.

Hear from Ben Hollingsworth about Meet Cute Con in the video above!

Interested in getting tickets? Use the discount code LOCAL25 for 25% off!

