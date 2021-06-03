Benefits of Eating Seasonally

Carly talked about how to create simple and delicious recipes using what is in season right now, and why eating seasonally and locally is beneficial to your health. Visit www.CarlyKnowles.com to find inspired, flavorful recipes that focus on whole foods to nourish good health. The Nutritionist Kitchen: Transform Your Diet and Discover the Healing Power of Whole Foods by Carly Knowles is available now.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 13:15:45-04
