Berry Picking at Kelley's Berry Farm with Ms. Cheap

Ms. Cheap takes us to Kelley's Berry Farm located on the Cumberland River bank in Trousdale County! Two brothers started the farm in 1978 that now grows strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and peaches. While they sell their products at farmer's markets throughout the area, they love when families come to pick their own berries!

For more information, visit kelleysberries.com

Or call (615) 633-7447

More information:

Kelley’s Berry Farm in Castalian Springs on Highway 231 north of Lebanon has 10 acres of strawberries, and the picking has started. The fields are open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday until the berries are gone.

Wagner Berry Farm, 4923 Ollie Chunn Road in Spring Hill, offers U-pick on select days starting soon. So check the website or email the farm for updates.

Contact: Wagnerberry.com or email mjwagner57@yahoo.com

Bradley Kountry Acres, 650 Jake Link Road in Cottontown, is not quite ready. The farm voicemail says it looks like early May will be picking time but to check back before heading out.

Contact: 615-325-2836, see bkacres.com [bkacres.com]

McCraw’s Strawberry Ranch, at 2385 Rossview Road in Clarksville, is offering U-Pick on select days but check the website or see McCraw’s Strawberry Ranch on Facebook.

Contact: 931-647-0187.