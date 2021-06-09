Big Al Deli's Shrimp & Veggie Corn Cakes

Al Anderson from Big Al’s Deli made Shrimp and Veggie Corn Cakes and Lite Potato Salad. Big Al's Deli is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information call (615) 242-8118.

Big Al's Shrimp and Veggie Corn Cakes

1 cup yellow corn meal

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup white sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

3 large eggs

1 cup whole milk

1/3 cup vegetable oil

8 oz chopped raw shrimp

4 oz chopped onion

4 oz chopped jalapeno

4 oz chopped bell pepper

2 oz chopped cilantro

DIRECTIONS

1) Preheat a non-stick pan on medium heat for 5 minutes.

2) In a large bowl, combine all the dry ingredients. Stir in the eggs, milk, and oil until combined.

3) With a 2 oz ladle, pour the corn cake mixture into the pan making several corn cakes.

4) Sprinkle the shrimp and the veggie mixture onto the corn cakes and flip the cakes over.

5) Cook for 1 minute and remove the corn cakes from the skillet with a spatula.

6) Place corn cakes on a plate and enjoy!

Big Al's Potato Salad

3 lbs of red potatoes or russet potatoes cut into 1 in. cubes

12 oz sweet salad cubes

5 large hard-boiled eggs, diced

8 oz mayonnaise

8 oz yogurt 0% milk fat

4 oz bell pepper, diced

1/4 teaspoon diced dill

2 oz chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

DIRECTIONS

1) Place diced potatoes in a large stock pot and cover with water by 1 inch. Cook over medium heat until the watcher reaches a boil. Cook potatoes until the potatoes are tender.

2) Drain potatoes in a colander and cool the potatoes off with cold water. Let the cooled potatoes rest for 15 minutes.

3) Place cooled potatoes in a medium bowl and add all the ingredients to the potatoes. Toss gently until combined.

4) Cover and refrigerate the potato salad for 1-2 hours to chill.

5) Serve chilled and enjoy!

