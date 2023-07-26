Big Brother Celebrates 25th Season

Taylor Hale winner of Big Brother Season 24 and Big Brother fan-favorite Janelle Pierzina talked about their experiences on the show and participation in the Big Brother 25th Anniversary Special. Taylor Hale and Janelle Pierzina will be featured in Big Brother: 25th Anniversary Celebration, an Entertainment Tonight special looking back at the groundbreaking series. The special will air Wednesday, July 26 at 8pm on NewsChannel5. The Big Brother 25th season premiere with a special 90-minute live move-in event airs Wednesday, August 2 at 7pm on NewsChannel5.

