Henley executive chef Kristin Beringson made Biscuit Beignets. Biscuit Beignets take center stage at Henley’s new Beignets, Beats & Bubbles offering, where every Saturday from 11am-2pm, guests can hear live music while enjoying a meal from Henley’s Brunch menu that features Biscuit Beignets and all-new drinks to enjoy as a group, including Disco Punch or their Endless Mimosas. Henley is in Kimpton Aertson Hotel at 2023 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203. For more information, go to https://www.henleynashville.com/.

Biscuit Beignets

Ingredients:

1 can Original or Southern Style Pillsbury biscuits

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 quarts Canola oil for frying

2 cups powdered sugar

Jam or jelly for dipping

Directions:

Bring Canola oil to 350 degrees.

While your oil is heating, cut your biscuits into one-inch strips. Toss the strips in the all-purpose flour and use a sifter to remove excess flour.

Fry biscuit pieces in oil until golden brown, and the inside is cooked through. Approximately 6 minutes.

Remove from oil. Place on a plate/tray on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

Place beignets and powdered sugar in a bowl, toss to coat.

Put the beignets in your serving bowl and top with additional powdered sugar. Serve with any jam of your choosing!