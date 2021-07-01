Blueberry Picking with Ms. Cheap

Ms. Cheap took us to a Kelley’s Berries, a local farm where you can pick your own blueberries. Kelley's Berries is located at 50 Riverview Estates Lane in Castalian Springs, off Highway 231, just north of Lebanon. Blueberry picking is from 7am-6pm Monday through Saturday. For details: Follow Kelley's Berry Farm on Facebook or call (615) 633-7447.

