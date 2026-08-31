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Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob’s Discount Furniture promises a relaxed, value-focused shopping experience and a community-driven grand opening with events, giveaways, and ongoing charity involvement.
Let's check out Bob's newest location in Franklin.
Bob's Discount Furniture
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Bob's Discount Furniture is gearing up for the opening of their brand new store in Franklin! They promise a relaxed, value-focused shopping experience and a community-driven grand opening with events, giveaways, and ongoing charity involvement. For more information: Discount Furniture Outlet & Store Clearance | Bob's Discount Furniture & Mattress Store

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Bob's Discount Furniture. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

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