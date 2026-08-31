Bob's Discount Furniture is gearing up for the opening of their brand new store in Franklin! They promise a relaxed, value-focused shopping experience and a community-driven grand opening with events, giveaways, and ongoing charity involvement. For more information: Discount Furniture Outlet & Store Clearance | Bob's Discount Furniture & Mattress Store

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