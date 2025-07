You might remember Bailey Saunders from our segment with her on Big Energy Girls Club!

Best known for her iconic style, Bailey is well versed in putting thrifted clothing pieces together from textures, to patterns, and colors! Bailey joins Producer, Brittany Foxx, with a quick fashion lesson on combining bold looks for under $20!

For more style tips and to book Bailey for fashion/shopping assitance, you can follow her on Instagram @badgurlbaybay or email her at bailey.saunders8840@outlook.com