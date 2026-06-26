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'Break the Silence' benefit focuses on domestic violence prevention, awareness and education

Break the Silence event supports the Gabby Petito Foundation
Break the Silence event supports the Gabby Petito Foundation
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The Joseph Family Foundation and the Gabby Petito Foundation are joining together in Nashville for a benefit focused on domestic violence prevention, awareness and education.

Gabby Petito was killed when she was 22-years-old by her fiance in 2021.

"This event will feature: Never-before-seen film production on Gabby Petito’s story, produced by a multiple Emmy Award winner, a community panel discussion with expert-led insight and Gabby's own parents, buffet lunch curated by the JBJ’s culinary team, and exclusive gallery walk showcasing never-before seen artwork and photographs created by Gabby herself, brought to you directly from the safekeeping of her family," the event's site said.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on June 28th at JBJ's Nashville.

If you would like to attend, you can find tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/break-the-silence-benefit-for-gabby-petito-foundation-tickets-1989304083063?aff=oddtdtcreator

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