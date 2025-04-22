Breland joins us in studio to discuss his fourth annual BRELAND & Friends benefit concert

Multi-platinum country artist Breland is gearing up for his 4th annual "Breland & Friends" benefit concert, which raises funds for at-risk youth in Tennessee.

The concert will take place tonight at the iconic Ryman Auditorium. Last year, the show raised over $140,000 for the worthy cause. This year, Breland has assembled an impressive lineup of special guests, including Opry member, Vince Gill, and many others!

In addition to the star-studded performance lineup, Breland hinted that he may debut some new music from his upcoming second album. The artist has been heavily focused on recording new material in recent months, and concertgoers can look forward to getting an early listen.

Breland is passionate about using his platform to support at-risk youth, who often lack a voice in the challenges they face. He believes this concert is an impactful way to make a difference in his local community.

