Carey Bringle from Bringle's Smoking Oasis showed off the new Texas-style barbecue restaurant, and shared a recipe for Mexican Street Corn. (see recipe below) Bringle's Smoking Oasis is located at 4901 Centennial Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209. For hours and more information, visit https://www.bringlessmokingoasis.com/

Bringle’s Grilled Mexican Street Corn:

2 cups fresh or canned corn kernels ( about 6 ears)

1/2 of a jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1 T butter

1/2 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 teaspoon chili powder

¾ cup crumbled queso fresco or Mexican cheese, divided

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper



Directions:

Fire up your grill and cook your cobs, I prefer a grill for that smokey flavor but you can stove or microwave cook them too, if need be, or use canned corn.

After you cook the corn, you will need to cut kernels off the cob, then place in a frying pan with the jalapeño. Cook with a tablespoon of butter, lightly stirring, until lightly charred, about 3-4 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl.

Stir in mayonnaise, crema (or sour cream), lime juice, chili powder and 1/2 cup queso fresco.

Spread the mixture in oven safe pan, and top with the remaining 1/4 cup queso fresco and sprinkle with cayenne. Bake until the cheese is melted and the outer edges begin to bubble, about 12 minutes. Garnish with a sprinkle of cayenne pepper.