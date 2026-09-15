Broadway Musical "Jersey Boys" returns to Nashville

Jersey Boys, the Tony Award winning Broadway sensation, is back in Nashville for a special limited engagement celebrating 20 years on tour.

Audiences can look forward to seven performances that go behind the music and inside the true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. With timeless hits like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Beggin’,” “Oh What a Night,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” the show continues to appeal to multiple generations.

Recognized with 11 Tony Awards in 2006 including Best Musical and Best Actor, Jersey Boys shares an unforgettable musical journey from the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

For more details visit Jersey Boys | Tennessee Performing Arts Center.