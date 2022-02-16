Broccolini Toast at Hathorne

Chef Mathew Meeker from Hathorne made Broccolini Toast, one of the restaurant’s new menu items. Hathorne is located at 4708 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209. They are open for dinner Wednesday – Saturday. For more information, go to www.hathornenashville.com.

Recipe: Broccolini Toast

1/2 cup Soy Sauce (I recommend a black garlic soy sauce but any kind will do)

1/2 cup Sorghum

2 T Calabrian Chile Flakes

1/2 Cup Vegan Cream Cheese

1/2 Cup Cashews

1 T nutritional yeast

2 lemons, juices and zested

1 cloves garlic

1 bunch broccolini

1 Loaf sourdough

1 lime

Combine soy sauce, sorghum, and chili flakes in small pot. Simmer 5 minutes on medium heat. Meanwhile, soak cashews in hot water for 5 minutes and strain. Combine with 1/2 cup fresh water, nutritional yeast, garlic, and lemon juice and zest in blender. Blend until smooth the pour into a bowl and fold in vegan cream cheese. To assemble: char broccolini in a hot, dry pan than pour in 4 T of glaze and toss to coat. Meanwhile, toast 1 slice of sourdough in 1 T of oil. Spread with cream cheese mixture then garnish with broccolini and a squeeze of lime juice.

