Brunch Benedict Burger from Stationairy

Chef Brian Kersey from Stationairy made the restaurant’s The Benedict Burger. Visit https://stationairynashville.com/ for more information, or head over to Stationairy, located inside The Union Station Nashville Yards Hotel, 1001 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203.

Brunch Benedict Burger

Ingredients:

1 brioche burger bun, cut in half, buttered and toasted

Two 6oz beef patties

Topped with:



2 strips country smoked bacon

4 tablespoons caramelized onion, (yellow onion cooked slowly in butter until dark and sweet.)

Two poached cage free eggs

¼ cup Spicy Hollandaise sauce

How to make the Spicy Hollandaise sauce:

2 egg yolks

1 tb grey poupon mustard

Juice from 1 lemon

½ pound of butter (melted)

3 tb Mayo

3 tb sriracha

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp cayenne pepper

Salt and Pepper to taste