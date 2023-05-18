Brunch Benedict Burger from Stationairy

Chef Brian Kersey from Stationairy made the restaurant’s The Benedict Burger. Visit https://stationairynashville.com/ for more information, or head over to Stationairy, located inside The Union Station Nashville Yards Hotel, 1001 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203.
Brunch Benedict Burger
Ingredients:
- 1 brioche burger bun, cut in half, buttered and toasted
- Two 6oz beef patties
Topped with:
- 2 strips country smoked bacon
- 4 tablespoons caramelized onion, (yellow onion cooked slowly in butter until dark and sweet.)
- Two poached cage free eggs
- ¼ cup Spicy Hollandaise sauce
How to make the Spicy Hollandaise sauce:
- 2 egg yolks
- 1 tb grey poupon mustard
- Juice from 1 lemon
- ½ pound of butter (melted)
- 3 tb Mayo
- 3 tb sriracha
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp cayenne pepper
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- In blender combine egg yolk, mustard, lemon
- Start blending on med-high speed
- Slowly pour in melted butter until well combined
- Remove from blender and place in a mixing bowl
- Add mayo, sriracha, paprika, cayenne, salt, and pepper
- Whisk together until combined.