Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Brunch Benedict Burger from Stationairy

We get a delicious brunch recipe
Posted at 12:02 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 13:02:31-04

Chef Brian Kersey from Stationairy made the restaurant’s The Benedict Burger. Visit https://stationairynashville.com/ for more information, or head over to Stationairy, located inside The Union Station Nashville Yards Hotel, 1001 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203.

Brunch Benedict Burger

Ingredients: 

  • 1 brioche burger bun, cut in half, buttered and toasted
  • Two 6oz beef patties

Topped with:

  • 2 strips country smoked bacon 
  • 4 tablespoons caramelized onion, (yellow onion cooked slowly in butter until dark and sweet.)
  • Two poached cage free eggs
  • ¼ cup Spicy Hollandaise sauce

How to make the Spicy Hollandaise sauce: 

  • 2 egg yolks
  • 1 tb grey poupon mustard
  • Juice from 1 lemon
  • ½ pound of butter (melted)
  • 3 tb Mayo
  • 3 tb sriracha
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 1 tsp cayenne pepper
  • Salt and Pepper to taste
  1. In blender combine egg yolk, mustard, lemon
  2. Start blending on med-high speed
  3. Slowly pour in melted butter until well combined
  4. Remove from blender and place in a mixing bowl
  5. Add mayo, sriracha, paprika, cayenne, salt, and pepper
  6. Whisk together until combined.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018