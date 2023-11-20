We got a tour of Buddy’s Bar, the Pancake Pantry’s new Christmas-themed pop-up bar. If you are a fan of the movie Elf! you will love Buddy’s Bar at the Pancake Pantry's downtown location. With plenty of nods to the movie - and special menu items, it will get you in the holiday spirit! Buddy's Bar is running now through January 6, 2024. Hours are Thursday- Saturday from 6pm-11pm. Pancake Pantry is located at 220 Molloy Street Nashville, TN 37201. For more information, call (615) 383-9026 or visit https://thepancakepantry.com/.

