Looney Tunes voice actors Eric Bauza and Chandni Parekh talked starring in the new preschool show, Bugs Bunny Builders. Grab those hard hats and fasten that tool belt, a Looney construction crew is heading to town! Bugs Bunny Builders, the first Looney Tunes preschool show in over 20 years airs on the Cartoon Network and premieres July 26 on Cartoonito on HBO Max.