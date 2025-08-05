Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Buzzin' Around Gallatin with Apiary Maven Bee Company

Buzzin' Around Gallatin with Producer Brittany
Producer Brittany is stepping out of her comfort and into nature's loving arms!

She met up with beekeeper, Sydney Stalcup, to find out the buuuuzzzzzzz on her business, Apiary Maven Bee Company. Sydney shared how she started up her beekeeping passion out of college when she received her first hive and how she has truly found a safe space in the beekeeping community here in Tennessee.

And when it comes to women in beekeeping? Sydney says the tides are changing and that more women are taking on this incredible passion for themselves and that the older generation of beekeepers are excited to see a newer generation get so involved in preserving bees.

Sydney also specializes in hive removal. From trees to rooftops, she's ready to handle the situation and get the bees to a safe hive!

All in all, in a world where scrolling on our phones can make up most of our days, anyone who meets Sydney can see her love and dedication to her passion for bees, and it was such a pleasure to witness it in real time!

For more information:

Apiary Maven Bee Company
Instagram: @apiarymaven
Email: apiarymaven@gmail.com
Call or text: (615) 502 - 0937

