Calendars Benefiting Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary

Yelp Nashville and Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary have partnered to create one of the cutest calendars that Nashvillians have ever seen. The calendar project was developed to help raise funds for OFSDS and highlight some of Nashville's most iconic favorite spots. The sanctuary will keep 100% of the calendar sales. The Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary 2023 wall calendar will be available for purchase ($35) at the A DOGgone Good OLD Time Festival on Saturday, October 8 from 10am-3pm at Charlie Daniels Park, 1038 Charlie Daniels Pkwy, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. The FREE annual festival also features vendors, live music, food trucks, special Old Friends appearances and more. Go to https://ofsds.org/ to learn more about the 2023 OFSDS calendar or the event.