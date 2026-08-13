Calypso Café Returns to Charlotte Avenue with new bar and fan favorites

After nearly 40 years serving the Nashville community, Calypso Café is back open on Charlotte Avenue. Owner David Parker says they’re sticking to tradition, offering the same homemade classics locals love, with vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options, all made in-house.

The café’s famous family meal packages make takeout easy for busy nights, and their new bar offers a great spot to unwind with a cold beer while you wait!

Now re-opened on Charlotte Avenue, and also located in Berry Hill, Calypso Café continues to be a go-to for fresh, affordable comfort food, just the way regulars remember.

For more information, visit Calypsocafe.com or stop by their locations at 700 Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN 37204, or 3307 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209.