Can Your Dog Make You Sick?

We learn about Leptospirosis from Dr. Craig Prior.
Posted at 11:57 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 12:57:07-04

Veterinarian Dr. Craig Prior talked about Leptospirosis a rare bacterial disease most active in the fall that be passed to their owners as well as other dogs. He also talked about an uptick in Canine Influenza. Check with your veterinarian if you have questions on this topic or any concerns about your pet's health.

