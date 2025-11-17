Canadian country duo The Reklaws talk new music and how they got their start

Jenna and Stuart Walker, a talented sibling duo hailing from Canada, are carving out their place in the country music scene. The pair recently released their new single, “Bonfire On The Beach.”

STREAM THEIR MUSIC:

In our extended interview, Jenna and Stuart open up about their latest music, share insights on how they first got their start, and discuss a cause particularly close to their hearts—the Flo Walker Stardust Fund. The fund was established in memory of their mother, whom they lost to mental health.

"It is because of this that we've started The Flo Walker Stardust Fund in partnership with Kids Help Phone, Canada's only national service that offers 24/7 free, confidential, and multilingual e-mental health care where youth can Feel Out Loud," the fund's website said.

WATCH OUR EXTENDED INTERVIEW:

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.