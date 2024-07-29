NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sandy Cheeks from the Spongebob Squarepants series steps into the spotlight in the new movie Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie! Cole Johnson chats with the star and voice of Sandy Cheeks Carolyn Lawrence ahead of the films release on Netflix. It comes out on August 2nd and you can learn more at www.netflix.com/savingbikinibottom
Carolyn Lawrence, the voice of 'Sandy Cheeks', tells us about her new Netflix movie
Posted at
and last updated
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.