Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Carolyn Lawrence, the voice of 'Sandy Cheeks', tells us about her new Netflix movie

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie releases on Netflix August 2nd. The film's star sits down with our Cole Johnson and shares her thoughts on Sandy becoming the star of her own movie!
Posted at
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sandy Cheeks from the Spongebob Squarepants series steps into the spotlight in the new movie Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie! Cole Johnson chats with the star and voice of Sandy Cheeks Carolyn Lawrence ahead of the films release on Netflix. It comes out on August 2nd and you can learn more at www.netflix.com/savingbikinibottom

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes