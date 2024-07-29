Carolyn Lawrence, the voice of 'Sandy Cheeks', tells us about her new Netflix movie

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sandy Cheeks from the Spongebob Squarepants series steps into the spotlight in the new movie Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie! Cole Johnson chats with the star and voice of Sandy Cheeks Carolyn Lawrence ahead of the films release on Netflix. It comes out on August 2nd and you can learn more at www.netflix.com/savingbikinibottom