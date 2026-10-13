Catch the final showings of "John Proctor Is The Villain" with the Nashville Rep

This weekend is your last chance to catch a performance of John Proctor Is The Villain with the Nashville Repertory Theatre.

"What if the villain is not who we thought? In this biting dramatic comedy, a high school English class reexamines The Crucible and sparks a reckoning. As teenage girls debate John Proctor’s morality, their conversations expose uncomfortable truths about consent, credibility, and the stories society chooses to protect. From Kimberly Belflower comes a smart, timely, and deeply human play that asks, who benefits when we call someone a hero,"

the Rep's website said.

You can watch the final productions on October 15th through the 18th. The performances are inside the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in the Johnson Theater.

If you are interested in getting a ticket visit: https://nashvillerep.org/john-proctor-is-the-villain

Want to hear about more shows from the Nashville Rep? Watch the video above!