Catching Up with Jon Brennan

Posted at 12:16 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 13:16:52-04

Singer and former MTV’s The Real World cast member Jon Brennan talked about his singing career comeback. You can meet Jon Brennan during CMA Music Fest on Friday, June 9 at 4pm at the CDX Records Showcase on the 2nd floor of Whiskey Bent Saloon, 306 Broadway in downtown Nashville. For more information, visit www.jonbrennan.com. Follow @jonbrennan_com on Instagram and Twitter.

