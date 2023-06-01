Catching Up with Jon Brennan

Singer and former MTV’s The Real World cast member Jon Brennan talked about his singing career comeback. You can meet Jon Brennan during CMA Music Fest on Friday, June 9 at 4pm at the CDX Records Showcase on the 2nd floor of Whiskey Bent Saloon, 306 Broadway in downtown Nashville. For more information, visit www.jonbrennan.com. Follow @jonbrennan_com on Instagram and Twitter.

