Catching up with Lacy J. Dalton: "What Don't Kill Ya" & Country for a Cause

Country music singer and songwriter, Lacy J. Dalton, is a force to be reckoned with in the world of music! She joins us with more on her new song, “What Don’t Kill Ya”, and more on her visit to Nashville for the Country for a Cause' benefitting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt!

ABOUT "WHAT DON'T KILL YA":

Singer-songwriter and outlaw original Lacy J. Dalton is excited to release the third single, “What Don’t Kill Ya,” today from her upcoming For The Black Sheep album, due out June 21st. Mixing a combination of country and blues, Dalton brings to life the difficulties in the world, from breakups to life in general, that will help each of us become stronger individuals.” With lyrics such as “sometimes you’re right, sometimes you’re wrong, you make mistakes, but you go on - and somehow life just rolls along and what don’t kill ya makes you strong,” Dalton has created a song that everyone can relate to. “What Don’t Kill Ya” was premiered by Cowboys & Indians and can be seen HERE.

“We don’t build strong spiritual muscles without strong challenges in life,” shares Dalton. “These roadblocks and heartaches become catalysts for change and the way forward. What appears to stand in the way becomes the way… “What Don’t Kill Ya” makes you strong.”

The country icon continues to tour year-round and has recently been added to the 2025 Country Music Cruise lineup, which sails from January 19-26, 2025, with Dalton, John Michael Montgomery, Deana Carter, The Bellamy Brothers, and many more.

Dalton signed with CBS Records in 1979 as an outlaw country artist. She hit the Top 20 that year with “Crazy Blue Eyes” and amassed 16 Top 20 songs. Dalton has received several notable awards, including a certified Platinum record as the only female duet on Willie Nelson’s album, ‘Half Nelson.’ She was also awarded the highest award from the boards of Strictly Country Magazine and the Spirit Awards (one of only four times in 25 years the award was given out) for her independent CD ‘Last Wild Place Anthology.’ Dalton is a 2017 inductee of the North American Country Music Association International Hall of Fame, and most recently, she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Josie Awards – the largest independent music awards show in the country.

Lacy J. Dalton’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

MAY 04 - Sutter Creek Theater / Sutter Creek, Calif.

MAY 10 – Cactus Theater / Lubbock, Tex.

JUN 05 – Country for a Cause / Nashville, Ten.

JUL 03 - Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo / Tehachapi, Calif.

JUL 05 – Giddyup Festival / Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

JUL 27 – Red Dog Saloon / Virginia City, Nev

SEP 21 - Starbright Theater / Las Vegas, Nev. (Sun City Summerlin)

SEP 23 - CPAC Community Performance & Art Center / Green Valley, Ariz.

SEP 24 - Elgin Community Club / Elgin, Ariz.

OCT 17 – Outlaw Saloon / Cheyenne, Wyo.

OCT 19 – The Colonel Venue and Cigar Bar / Cody, Wyo.

OCT 20 – Party at the Pound / Greybull, Wyo.

NOV 30 – Sutter Creek Theater / Sutter Creek, Calif.

DEC 13 - Yerington Theater for the Arts / Yerington, Nev.

DEC 22 - Red Dog Saloon / Virginia City, Nev.

JAN 19-25 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla; Key West; Cozumel; Costa Maya

About Lacy J. Dalton:

First hitting the Country Top-20 in 1979 with “Crazy Blue Eyes,” Dalton was one of the most successful female vocalists of the format during the 80s with the CMA-nominated anthem “16th Avenue,” as well as hits like “Takin’ It Easy,” “Everybody Makes Mistakes,” “Hillbilly Girl With The Blues,” and “Black Coffee.” She collaborated with Country Music Hall of Fame members such as Bobby Bare, Glen Campbell, Willie Nelson, and George Jones during her career. She toured with outlaws like Hank Williams Jr. when it was very unusual for a woman to do so. She also toured for a long time with Willie Nelson and was the only female on his ‘Half Nelson’ album, which included duets with Ray Charles, Merle Haggard, Carlos Santana, and Neil Young.

Her most recent recorded work is the four-song EP ‘Scarecrow’ which is now available on all streaming music sites, and her single, “Devil By A Different Name.” In November, her first studio recording, “The Jill Croston Album,” was made available for streaming for the first time since it was initially released in 1978.

ABOUT COUNTRY FOR A CAUSE:

Moe Bandy, John Berry, Chad Brock, T. Graham Brown Chapel Hart, Lacy J. Dalton, Mike Farris, Crystal Gayle, Terri Gibbs, Lee Greenwood, The Kody Norris Show, John McEuen, Makenzie Phipps, Stephanie Gayle, Sister Sadie, Leona Williams, and more will join hosts, T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang, along with Devon O’Day for the 10th Annual Country For A Cause at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley, Wednesday, June 5 at 6:30 PM benefitting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. The show is presented by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms. Tickets are on sale now and are $50 for general admission, with VIP tables selling out in under one minute.

Country For A Cause is an annual concert held just before the CMA Music Festival in Nashville. Artists who have performed throughout the years include Crystal Gayle, The Bellamy Brothers, Mark Wills, Ty Herndon, Doug Supernaw, Baillie and the Boys, Collin Raye, Billy Dean, Jeannie Seely, Jan Howard, John Rich, Jody Miller, Lulu Roman, and countless others. In 2018, Country For A Cause teamed with Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt as the sole beneficiary of proceeds raised. In total, $160,000 has been raised! For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/1661154010787818/ and facebook.com/countryfac.

About Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms:

Gus Arrendale is the President of Springer Mountain Farms. Springer Mountain Farms is a family-owned company in northeast Georgia that has raised chickens for over 50 years. Springer Mountain Farms chickens are responsibly raised on local family farms on a high-quality diet of pesticide-free, 100% American-grown grains without any antibiotics, hormones, steroids, or animal by-products, and they are certified by the American Humane Association. Fresh and frozen, ready-to-cook, and fully-cooked chicken products are available at select grocery stores and served in restaurants across the country. Go to SpringerMTN.com to locate, learn more, or follow on social media @SMFchicken.

About Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt:

Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt is one of the nation's leading children's hospitals, treating and helping to prevent a full range of pediatric health issues from colds and broken bones to complex heart diseases and cancer. Achieving 10 out of 10 nationally ranked pediatric specialties in 2022, Monroe Carell was again named among the nation’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” for the 16th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report. Additionally, the hospital earned the distinction of being the No. 1 pediatric hospital in Tennessee and shares first place in the Southeast Region for the second year.

Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, a nonprofit organization, opened in 2004, expanded its physical space in 2012, and recently added four new floors encompassing 160,000 total sq. ft. The new expansion helps to advance the size and scope of the hospital's mission. For more about Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, visit ChildrensHospitalVanderbilt.org.