Singer Dez Duron stopped by the studio to talk about his upcoming performance at Anzie Blue on June the 20th.

For tickets visit https://anzieblue.ticketspice.com/dez-duron-4

Doors open at 6:30PM. Show begins at 7PM. The show is 18+ and standard tickets are $20. Anzie Blue is located at 2111 Belcourt Avenue in Nashville For more information visit ANZIEBLUE.COM

Follow Dez on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/dezduron