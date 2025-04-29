The season finale of the hit CBS show will air Monday, May 5th. Cole talks with star Cedric the Entertainer about the episode and what is ahead!
Cedric the Entertainer talks about "The Neighborhood" season finale on CBS
Posted
The season finale of the hit CBS show will air Monday, May 5th. Cole talks with star Cedric the Entertainer about the episode and what is ahead!
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.