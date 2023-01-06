Celebrating Meryll Rose on Retirement Day!

After 35 years at Talk of the Town Meryll Rose is turning the page on a new chapter of life.

She's helped us celebrate some of the biggest events , showcased tasty recipes, spruced up our homes, as well as saved us money .

Join us as we look back on her storied career here at Newschannel5 with special guests, well wishes from some of Nashville's top celebrities, and what's a celebration without a party?