Celebrating Tuwanda's Retirement with a Recipe in Her Honor

Posted at 11:54 AM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 12:54:13-05

In celebration of Tuwanda’s retirement week, Al Anderson from Big Al’s Deli made a recipe incorporating her favorite fish. Big Al's Deli is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information call (615) 242-8118.

SALMON ALA TUWANDA

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces of pomegranate seeds

6 ounces of Mango chunks

1 medium jalapeño- diced

2 cups of orange juice

2 cups of powdered sugar

1 Tablespoon of cornstarch

6 to 8 ounces of salmon

Pinch of salt and pepper

1 medium pot

1 medium pan

DIRECTIONS

1. Salt and pepper the salmon and place in a medium oiled pan. Bake the salmon in a preheated 350-degree oven for 9 minutes.

2. Reserve 4 ounces of orange juice and the Tablespoon of cornstarch. Combine and mix until the cornstarch is dissolved.

3. Place all the ingredients into a medium pot and bring to a boil.

4. Whisk in the cornstarch mixture into the pot whisk for 2 minutes. Reduce the heat to low, the sauce will thicken.

5. Place the salmon on a bed of rice and ladle the sauce over the salmon and enjoy.

