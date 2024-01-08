Celebrating Tuwanda's Retirement with a Recipe in Her Honor

In celebration of Tuwanda’s retirement week, Al Anderson from Big Al’s Deli made a recipe incorporating her favorite fish. Big Al's Deli is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information call (615) 242-8118.
SALMON ALA TUWANDA
INGREDIENTS
8 ounces of pomegranate seeds
6 ounces of Mango chunks
1 medium jalapeño- diced
2 cups of orange juice
2 cups of powdered sugar
1 Tablespoon of cornstarch
6 to 8 ounces of salmon
Pinch of salt and pepper
1 medium pot
1 medium pan
DIRECTIONS
1. Salt and pepper the salmon and place in a medium oiled pan. Bake the salmon in a preheated 350-degree oven for 9 minutes.
2. Reserve 4 ounces of orange juice and the Tablespoon of cornstarch. Combine and mix until the cornstarch is dissolved.
3. Place all the ingredients into a medium pot and bring to a boil.
4. Whisk in the cornstarch mixture into the pot whisk for 2 minutes. Reduce the heat to low, the sauce will thicken.
5. Place the salmon on a bed of rice and ladle the sauce over the salmon and enjoy.