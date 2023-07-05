Centennial Arts Center's New Sculpture Rooted in History

Local glass and mosaic artist Betty Turner talked about the idea and history behind her working with other local artists and community participants to create a new mosaic sculpture for Metro Park’s Centennial Art Center. The sculpture “Pathway to a Higher Note” is located on the grounds of Metro Parks' Centennial Art Center, located in the northeast corner of Centennial Park at 301 25th Ave. No, Nashville, TN 37203. To learn more, go to www.nashville.gov.

