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Chattanooga Getaway: Hotel Chalet & Elsie’s Daughter

Unique Stays in Restored Train Cars and Flavorful Dining Just Two Hours from Nashville!
Chattanooga's Hotel Chalet and Elsie's Daughter
Chattanooga's Hotel Chalet and Elsie's Daughter
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Escape the Nashville routine with a trip to Chattanooga’s Hotel Chalet, a destination known for its historic ballroom, vintage train carriage rooms, alpine pool, and a striking Terminal Building backdrop. Guests can unwind at Elsie’s Daughter, the hotel’s popular restaurant rooted in local heritage, and savor dishes like Peruvian roasted chicken and bone-in pork chops. With welcoming staff, unique historic spaces, and memorable food, this Chattanooga adventure offers relaxation, fun, and a dose of history only a short drive away!

Learn more about Hotel Chalet by visiting thehotelchalet.com.

Learn more about Elsie's Daughter by visiting thehotelchalet.com/dining/.

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