Chattanooga Getaway: Hotel Chalet & Elsie’s Daughter

Escape the Nashville routine with a trip to Chattanooga’s Hotel Chalet, a destination known for its historic ballroom, vintage train carriage rooms, alpine pool, and a striking Terminal Building backdrop. Guests can unwind at Elsie’s Daughter, the hotel’s popular restaurant rooted in local heritage, and savor dishes like Peruvian roasted chicken and bone-in pork chops. With welcoming staff, unique historic spaces, and memorable food, this Chattanooga adventure offers relaxation, fun, and a dose of history only a short drive away!

Learn more about Hotel Chalet by visiting thehotelchalet.com.

Learn more about Elsie's Daughter by visiting thehotelchalet.com/dining/.