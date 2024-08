The fate of the world is at stake when the stunning new entry into the Planet of the Apes franchise.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes™ and has thrilled audiences worldwide, becoming one of the biggest global box office successes of the year and marking the beginning of a new era for the epic Planet of the Apes franchise.

KINGDOM OF PLANET OF THE APES – Now on Digital, Streaming on Hulu, and Coming to 4K/Blu-ray on August 27!