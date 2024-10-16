Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Check out one of Heather's favorite spots, Tennessee Liquidators & Hamby's Market

A segment on Talk of the Town
Posted

Heather takes us to one of her favorite places to buy pumpkins and mums for a great price! Tennessee Liquidators is located at 800 Hadley Ave, Old Hickory, TN 37138. They are a locally family-owned market and discount store. Many of their items are 40-50% regular retail price. They also sell fresh produce and goods from the Amish and Mennonite community. They also just opened a deli selling fresh sandwiches made to order from Amish breads, meats & cheeses! They also sell meats, cheese , & side items by the pound!

Follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/tennesseeliquidators/

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes